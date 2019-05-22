7th Pay Commission: Confirmed, here is what BJP will do if it returns to power

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 22: It is a big day tomorrow and those expecting good news on the 7th Pay Commission will have a lot to look out for.

A lot would depend on which party would form the government at the centre and that would determine on how the next dispensation handles the issue relating to a pay hike among other issues concerning the Central Government employees.

The exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the BJP and if one looks at the mood within the party and that of the opposition, it indicated that the exit pollsters may be proved right after all.

The Central Government employees have clearly been let down by the government and their desperate wish for an increase in the basic minimum salary has not been addressed.

A top source in the party informed OneIndia that if the BJP returns to power, it would go ahead with the Aykroyd formula. The source also said that this would solve the issue to a large extent and the repeated demands would not be there.

The formula would also provide the much needed balm for the CG employees have been looking for and they would not have to wait endlessly for pay panels to be set up.

The government has often spoken about the Aykroyd formula. If this is implemented it would come as a big relief for the CG employees. It was made clear by Justice A K Mathur that the government must review the salaries every looking into the data available based on price index.

The commission had recommended that the pay matrix may be reviewed periodically without waiting for the long period of ten years. Salaries of central government employees can be reviewed on the basis of the Aykroyd formula which takes into consideration the changes prices of the commodities that constitute a common man's basket.

The Labour Bureau at Shimla reviews these changing prices of commodities periodically. If this process is put in place as indicate to us by our source, then it is clear that the 7th Pay Commission would be the last.