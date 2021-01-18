7th Pay Commission: How the reversal of the 2009 order on NPS will benefit CG employees

7th Pay Commission: Check latest job offer by UPSC

New Delhi, Jan 18: In the latest news regarding the 7th Pay Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a job notification for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology)

The number of vacancies in this Group A Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub Cadre job notification are 7. The last date to apply is January 28 2021.

The job is permanent in nature and candidates will be eligible for the 7th Pay Commission pay scale and perks.

Age limit:

For the general category candidates, the age limit is 40 on the closing date of the notification, which means it would be calculated as on January 29 2021. For OBC candidates, there is a relaxation of three years, while in the case of SC and ST, five years relaxation has been given. This means for the OBC candidates the age limit is 45 and for SC and ST candidates it is 45.

7th Pay Commission pay scale:

The job offered in the Level-11 pay scale is permanent in nature. The USPC says on successful completion of the recruitment process, a candidate will be appointed on one year probation and once the same is over, their appointment would become permanent in nature. For more details, the candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC, upsconline.gov.in.