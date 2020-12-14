YouTube
    7th Pay Commission: CG employees likely to get more salary from next year

    New Delhi, Dec 14: There may be some good news around the corner for Central Government employees. The CG employees and pensioners were being paid at the rate of 21 per cent, but due to COVID-19 and the effect on the state exchequer, the DA was reduced to 17 per cent.

    This arrangement was implemented until June 2021. After that the government may give relief on DA and the employees will start getting more salaries. The DA of CG employees is increased in the month of July every year.

    However in April a decision was taken by the Centre not to hike the same this year in the wake of the pandemic.

    The DA is increased twice every year and this is done so that the standard of living of the employees is not affected after inflation increases.

    It should be noted that after the reduction of DA, over 30 lakh employees were paid Diwali bonuses. The CG employees were also given relief on LTC and LTA. The LTC cash Voucher Scheme was announced on October 12 by the Centre.

    Under this the employees can purchase services and good that attract 12 per cent or more on GST. Until now, the employees were given LTC benefits on travel alone.

    Recently the Delhi government announced a DA hike for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers.

    The revised minimum wages including the DA, will be applicable from October 1 in all scheduled employments.

    Monday, December 14, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
