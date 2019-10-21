7th Pay Commission: CG employees expect a hike by November, but will it happen

New Delhi, Oct 21: Expectations regarding the 7th Pay Commission is still high for the Central Government employees.

The CG employees have been demanding a pay hike for several years now, but the government has not taken any decision as yet. The CG employees are hoping for a Diwali bonanza, but may have to wait longer.

Although the DA was hiked by 5 per cent recently, the employees have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be hiked. The government has not taken any decision as yet, but there are reports that some good news would come their way by November 2019.

The pattern adopted by the government suggests that the demands are being met in a phased manner. The government is interested in giving this hike so that the spending increases and there is money that reaches the market.

The government apart from hiking the DA has also taken a decision on the travel allowance. These are small sops that the government has been giving its employees in a phased manner.

Talks are still on with the government regarding the pay hike. Some are hopeful that the government will not let down the CG employees.

The 7th Pay Commission and recommended a hike in the basic minimum pay of Rs 18,000. However the CG employees have been demanding Rs 26,000.