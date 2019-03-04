  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Centre steps in rectify this age related anomaly

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The latest news relating to the 7th Pay Commission is that the long pending demand of the age profile issues of combat units in the Central Armed Police Forces is being taken up by the government.

    The Union Home Ministry has now asked the CAPF chiefs to conduct a Daya analysis exercise and assess the long term age profile issues once the retirement age of their troops is raised from 57 to 60 years.

    The move comes in the wake of a court order to fix an existing anomaly. The meeting was held on February 27, following the order of the Delhi High Court.

    The order of the court said that in the 7th Pay Commission, which had examined the issue, a majority by 2:1 had flavoured the enhancement of the retirement age of the commandant below the ranks in the 3 CAPFs. The court said that the current policy of different age of retirement in the four forces of the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB is discriminatory and u constitutional. 

