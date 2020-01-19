7th Pay Commission: Budget 2020 will dash your hopes on hikes, here is why

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: As Budget 2020 approaches, there is some expectation relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

Amidst wide speculation of a pay hike, sources now say that the more likely scenario is that the government would only look into the DA hike.

While there is ample clarity now that the DA hike would be announced, speculation is still rife about the hike in salaries. There is a likelihood that the Centre may announce a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance. If this is announced then, the DA would go up to 21 per cent from the existing 17 per cent.

7th Pay Commission: Which big announcement is govt likely to make in Budget 2020

The government announces the DA hike on the basis of the inflation in the previous half of the year. In January 2019 the government had hiked the DA for the CG employees by 3 per cent.

However, there is no clarity on the increase in the salaries. This has been a long standing demand of the CG employees, but the government has not taken into consideration their demand. There have been several rounds of deliberations about this issue, but there has been no consensus arrived at.

The budget would be a crucial one and Central Government employees are eagerly awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. If the DA is increased, then the salaries could increase in the range of Rs 720 to Rs 10,000.