7th Pay Commission: Big pension revision, check eligibility

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: In some very good news on the 7th Pay Commission, the pensions would be revised.

The pension would be revised for the ex-servicemen and this would give a lot of relief to them. This would be applicable for those who retired before 2006. They were receiving pension under the 5th Pay Commission.

With this revision, the ex-servicemen would now get pension under the recommendations of the latest pay panel. This would be beneficial especially for those Central Government employees in the armed forces, whose mostly salaries were below Rs 17,000.

The department of personnel in the government has approved the revision of pension for ex-servicemen in July, 2019. The revision would include a family pension as well. Following the revision, Rs 4,600 would be considered as corresponding grade pay and this would be applicable for those who retired before 2006.

The 7th Pay Commission had in table number 24 stated that the pay scale of the defence staff was Rs 2,000-60-2,300-75-3,200 between January 1, 1986 to December 31, 1995.

From January 1, 1996 to December 31, 2005, the pay scale for the defence staff was Rs 65,00-200-10,500. From January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2015, the pay scale became Rs 9,300-34,800 and Grade Pay became Rs 4,600. In Table 25, the pay scale from January 1, 1986 to December 31, 1995 it was Rs 2,00-60-2,300-75-3,200-100-3,500. From January 1, 1996 to December 31, 2005, it became Rs 6,500-200-10,500.