    7th Pay Commission: Big announcement on allowance announce, check full list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 19: There is some very good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

    Several employees are set to get allowances ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. This would be in addition to their annual salaries, the Railway Board has said.

    The board has also issued an allowance chart, which indicates how much allowance each employee would get. As per the chart, the officers of the RPF/RPSF would get allowance of Rs 20,000 per annum.

    Personnel below officer rank of RPF, station masters of Indian Railways would get Rs 10,000 per annum.

    Other categories of staff who were supplied uniforms and are required to wear them regularly like Running Staff of Railways, trackmen, staff car drivers, MTS, Canteen staff of non-statutory departmental canteens would get Rs 5,000 per annum. For nurses it is Rs 1,800 per month.

    This announcement comes as a major relief as the Railway Employees Association has been demanding the same since a long time.

    The Railway Board clarified that these allowance are being given from 2017 onwards. This would be applicable only for RPF/RPSF officers, running staff, station master, staff car drivers, MTS and nurses.

    The board stated that it had approved all kinds of 7th Pay Commission allowances, including uniform allowance, shoes allowance, washing allowance and kit maintenance allowance to the Indian Railway employees.

