    New Delhi, Jan 04: In an important development regarding the 7th Pay Commission, the government has decided to extend the Disability Compensation for all serving employees.

    "In a significant New Year decision, "Disability Compensation" has been extended for all serving govt employees, if they get disabled while performing their service & are still retained in service. This also includes those who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 & covered under NPS," Union Minister, Jitendra Singh said.

    7th Pay Commission: Big announcement made on compensation, pension

    The 2009 order said that those government servants appointed on or after January 1 2004 and covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) do not get such compensation.

    Pertinent to mention that this new order will remove an anomaly in service rules, considering the hardship faced by the employees. The Modi government is making all efforts to simplify rules and to do away with discriminatory clauses," Singh said.

    The ultimate objective of all these new initiatives is to provide ease of living for government servants even after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens, he also said.

    This new move would provide huge relief to those in the central armed police force (CAPF), personnel of the BSF, CISF, BSF etc.

    Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 11:44 [IST]
