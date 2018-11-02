7th Pay Commission: Basic minimum pay to be increased only by Rs 2,000

Dark Diwali for CG employees

Many employees had expected that there would be some good news ahead of Diwali. However all decisions have been put on hold by the Central Government. While there are some deliberations regarding a pay hike, no announcement has been made as of now.

Expected pay hike

The 7th Pay Commission and recommended a pay hike following which the basic minimum pay was fixed at Rs 18,000. The demand was to increase the pay by Rs 8,000, which would have made the basic minimum pay Rs 26,000. However now there is news that the government would hike the pay only by Rs 2,000, which would make the basic minimum pay Rs 20,000.

They just look on

Some good news ahead of Diwali would have made the CG employees happy. Several states had announced a bonanza for their employees ahead of Dusshera and Diwali. However no such announcement was made for the CG employees. From what we can gather, there would no immediate announcement regarding bonus or pay hike.

When is pay hike expected

The pay hike beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission is expected in January, according to various reports. While the new fitment factor and minimum basic pay hike has been fixed, there would be no immediate announcement regarding the same. This means that the CG employees would have to wait at least until January for very obvious reasons.