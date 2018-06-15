7th Pay Commission: Bad news, as deliberations come to a halt

Those awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission may not be able to hold on much longer. The rising inflation has hit Central Government employees hard and they are hoping that the government makes an announcement to increase their salaries at the earliest.

The Reserve Bank of India has taken action by raising interest rates to control the prices.

This price rise has hurt those with fixed salaries including the CG employees who now say that they are tired of waiting.

Leave alone a better lifestyle, it is becoming difficult to even maintain a normal life with this kind of inflation, the CG employees and pensioners numbering around 48 lakh say. The cost of everything has gone up and we need to make two ends meet, they also say.

While the CG employees would have hoped that they would lead a better lifestyle, this delay in an announcement regarding the 7th Pay Commission has only led to them cutting down on costs.

The 7th Pay Commission it may be recalled had hiked the salaries and the fitment factor 2.57 times. The CG employees are however demanding a hike in their basic minimum pay to at least 26,000 and the fitment factor by 3.68 times.

The problem is that the deliberations on the 7th Pay Commission has come to a halt. Government sources tell OneIndia that the issue is still on the table and all efforts are being made to at least make an announcement by August. The government is contemplating a hike by 3.00 times in the fitment factor.

In the past few days there have been several announcements regarding the 7th Pay Commission. Government employees, teachers, pensioners and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the Postal department got hikes as per the recommendations of the pay panel. These developments have kept the hopes of the CG employees alive who are now hoping that the union government considers their demands and hikes their salaries beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended.

