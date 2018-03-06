7th Pay Commission and how it helped BJP win in Tripura

4th Pay Commission

In Tripura, salaries are still being paid to the employees on the basis of the 4th Pay Commission. This was an issue raised over and over again by the BJP and it even found its way into the party's vision document for the state.

Manik Sarkar failed

While the BJP raised the issue over and over again, Manik Sarkar who was seeking a fifth term failed to address the same. Instead of speaking about how he had failed to implement the recommendations of the pay panel, he took the defence that Manipur too had failed.

Service sector dependant

Tripura is a state which is largely dependant on the service sector. Manik Sarkar clearly failed to raise issues such as unemployment and the low salaries being paid to the employees. The BJP, on the other hand, capitalised on it and right from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP President Amit Shah to Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley raised this issue over and over again.

7th Pay Commission helped BJP win Tripura

The BJP promised that the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented once it came to power. Currently, the salary of the government employee is as per the 4th Pay Commission. Under this if the salary is Rs 20,000, it would now increase to Rs 35,000 under the 7th Pay Commission