7th Pay Commission: 6 crore set to benefit, with this new move by government

New Delhi, Oct 8: Even as more news regarding the 7th Pay Commission starts to trickle in, the Centre is working on widening the pension cover.

The Centre has begun work on doubling the number of people covered by its pension scheme. Currently there are 3.09 crore people covered under the scheme and the Centre aims at making this number 6 crore.

Meanwhile the wait for 7th Pay Commission related good news continues. There are some major announcements in this regard that are expected over the next couple of months.

The new move by the government is in lines with the proposal made in the previous budget. This had however not included additional financial allocation. In the wake of the Supreme Court set to hear a matter seeking universal pension coverage and higher allocation, the government is of the hope that its study would throw up some concrete proposals which would be in time for the next budget.

The results of the study would come up in the next 6 months. Advertisements for the agencies to conduct the evaluation were issued on Saturday. The SC is set to hear the matter on October 9.

As far as the National Social Assistance Programme is concerned, even though it is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, the contribution made by the Central government is minuscule, the Supreme Court had said during the last date of hearing. The current contribution by the Centre stands at Rs 200 crore and this has remained unchanged in the past 11 years.

"We would like the Union of India to obtain all necessary information from each of the States and not take unnecessary time to obtain information. The Union of India should also ascertain the amount of pension and the coverage," the SC had said, while also directing the Centre and states to file an affidavit in three weeks.

7th Pay Commission: ITBP Recruitment 2018 Meanwhile the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) as part of the ITBP Recruitment 2018 has issued a notification for the posts of constables under the sports quota. This process would begin on October 15 2018 and candidates would have time till November 14 to submit their applications. The candidates would get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and they must go through the official notification, before applying for the posts. ITBP Recruitment 2018: Vacancies: Constable (General Duty): 101 posts

Athletics: 17

Rifle Shooting: 7

Boxing: 8

Judo: 8

Wrestling: 4

Weightlifting: 4

Football: 5

Archery: 4

Gymnastics: 4

Kabaddi: 3

Aquatic: 5

Karate: 8

Volleyball: 6

Taekwondo:7

Equestrian: 3

Water Sports: 5

Skiing: 3 Also Read |7th Pay Commission: This good news for CG employees by November end How to apply and application fee: The candidates can apply for the post through official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 15, 2018 to November 14, 2018. For the General and OBC candidates, fee is Rs. 100 and for SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Women candidates there is no fee. In case of any query regarding the vacancies, the applicants can call on ITBP Recruitment Helpline -- 011-24369482,24369483 (Timing 09:30 am to 6 pm).

The applicants must fill up the form carefully, as any mistake or misinformation in the application may lead to cancellation of the same at any stage. 7th Pay Commission: The wait: Meanwhile government sources say that work relating to the 7th Pay Commission is on. They also said that the government is most likely to increase the salaries to Rs 20,000 as opposed to the Rs 18,000 that the 7th Pay Commission had recommended.