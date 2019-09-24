7th Pay Commission: 26 month arrears and big pay hike announced

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: The government has extended some sops for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

The government has decided to hike the salary of employees associated with the health services. As a result of this, the employees will get an increased pay from Rs 4,100 to Rs 5,300 per month.

Since the benefits would be considered from July 1 2017, the CG employees would get arrears of 26 months.

The orders says that the non-ministerial staff of Group A and Group B, excluding nurses and doctors, will get Hospital Patient Care Allowance, HPCA and Patient Care Allowance (PCA). Those employees who are on leave for more than a month or more will not be eligible for the allowance.

The 7th Pay Commission Matrix Level 8 and above will get HPCA/PCA of Rs 4,100 per month. Employees of Level 9 and above would get HPCA/PCA of Rs 5,300 per month.