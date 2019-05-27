76 of the 147 MLAs in new Odisha assembly are crorepatis

New Delhi, May 27: Out of the 146 MLAs analysed in the newly elected Odisha assembly, 67(46 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 147 MLAs analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2014, 52 (35 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

49(34 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping etc. Out of 147 MLAs analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2014, 41 (28 per cent) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

An INC Winner, Ramesh Chandra Jena from Sanekhemundi constituency has declared 51 criminal cases against himself, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation etc.

2 MLAs, MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302). 11 MLAs, MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

46(41 per cent) out of 112 MLAs from BJD, 14 (61 per cent) out of 23 MLAs from BJP and 6 (67 per cent) out of 9 MLAs from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

33(30 per cent) out of 112 MLAs from BJD, 10 (44 per cent) out of 23 MLAs from BJP and 5 (56 per cent) out of 9 MLAs from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial background:

Out of the 146 newly elected MLAs, 95 (65 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 147 MLAs analysed during Odisha 2014 assembly elections, 76 (52 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis.

79 (71 per cent)out of 112 MLAs from BJD, 9 (39 per cent) out of 23 MLAs from BJP and 7(78 per cent) out of 9 INC MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Odisha 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 4.41 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 147 MLAs analyzed was Rs 3.22 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 112 BJD MLAs analysed is Rs 5.08 crores and 23 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 1.01 crore and 9 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 5.67 crores.

Other details:

2 (1 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 30 years while 13 (9 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years. There are 123(84 per cent) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 41 and 70 years while 8(5 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 71 and 80.

Out of 146 MLAs, 13 (9 per cent) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 147 MLAs, 11 (7 per cent) MLAs were women.