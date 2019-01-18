7,500 women in age group of 10 to 50 registered to enter Sabarimala, SC told

New Delhi, Jan 18: At least 7,500 women in the age group of 10 and 50 had registered to enter Sabarimala using their Aadhaar details, the Kerala Government told the Supreme Court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by two women who entered the shrine, following which they had sought round the clock protection. The court ordered adequate and full security for the two women.

Appearing for the Kerala government, senior advocate, Vijay Hansaria said that so far 51 women had entered the shrine without any problem. He also submitted a list of the 51 women who entered the shrine.

On the plea by the two women, Kanaka Durga and Bindi Ammini, the Kerala government said that protection was already being provided. The court said that there is no harm in continuing with the security even after its order.

The two women also stated in their plea that the shrine should be not be closed for cleansing. The Bench however rejected the idea. Further it was also stated that this petition be clubbed with the rest. While rejecting the same, the court said that there were already 48 petitions seeking a review of the judgment.

It may be recalled that one of the two women was assaulted by her relative. Kanaka Durga who was one of the two women who entered the shrine was attacked when she returned home on Monday.

Following protests and threats, Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga had gone into hiding. Their entry had sparked widespread protests and also a day long strike in Kerala. While speaking from an undisclosed location, they had said that they were facing threats, but were hopeful that the authorities would provide them security. There have been protests following a Supreme Court order which lodged the ban on women of all ages to enter the shrine.