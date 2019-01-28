75-year-old Bengaluru woman uses solar energy to roast corns she sells; netizens love it

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Bengaluru, Jan 28: It could not have happened in a better place. A 75-year-old woman from the city named Selvamma has made a revolution of sort - in thinking for sure if not in the way - by roping in a device run by solar power to grill corns that she sells.

The septuagenarian is not any high post-holding official of a tech firm but her way of taking resort to solar power conveys the message that if there is a will, there is a way and it applies to all levels of the society.

Selvamma gets on with her business of selling corn outside the state Assembly building or Vidhana Soudha for over two decades now. Earlier, she used to manually fan the coal to roast the corns but now uses a portable device powered by solar energy.

It has been given to her by an NGO named SELCO Foundation, which works on improving access to solar energy.

Bengaluru: 75-year-old Selvamma who has been selling corn outside Vidhana Soudha building for over 20 years & used to constantly fan the coal to roast corn, now uses portable, solar-powered equipment provided to her by SELCO Foundation. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/YB1p7rR4m2 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

"I live in a nearby NGO. It was earlier a challenge for me to roast corn. After seeing my struggle, these people provided me with this machine," Storypick quoted her as saying.

Also Read | Solar panels to be fitted on passenger trains on trial basis

The social media was impressed with Selvamma, especially her knack of learning at her age, and that she is doing a favour to the environment by halting burning of coal. Some netizens also called her "Solar Mama".

Brilliant - probably increases her productivity and serves as an attraction/conversation starter. The panel & battery will pay for itself! Looks like a neatly put together product. https://t.co/Cv3Mwg7dsk — Hitesh Raj Bhagat (@hiteshrajbhagat) January 25, 2019

Irrespective of age citizens of Bangalore are truly global and techdriven https://t.co/prqOGnsCx5 — ram shankar (@RamShankar_) January 25, 2019

Awesome 👏 So inspiring to see this #SolarMama using #SolarEnergy to grill corn 🌽 and make her living 🙏♥️👍 — ruchiangrish (@RuchiAngrish) January 24, 2019

In Bengaluru, we do it with sweg.



Super proud of Selvamma. More people need to hear about this! https://t.co/So9sjqVJbr — 💭 (@harinibeans) January 27, 2019