  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    75 women forced to dance in revealing outfits rescued from 3 bars in Bengaluru, 15 held

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 10: The Bengaluru city police on Sunday claimed to have rescued 75 women, who were forced to dance with skimpy clothes in three bars and 14 people were arrested in this connection.

    75 women forced to dance in revealing outfits rescued from 3 bars in Bengaluru, 15 held
    Representational Image

    The raids were carried out by Central Crime Branch police following inputs about illegally operating dance bars in Ashoknagar, Kalasipalya and Cottonpet, an official release said.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 10th, 2020

      Fifteen people who had allegedly confined the 75 women from different states, in these bars and forced them to dance wearing revealing outfits were arrested, they said.

      Bizarre! Kerala flat turns into bar, as water taps serve liquor

      They also seized Rs 1.24 lakh from the dance bar operators.

      The customers present there were also detained. According to Police, confining women and operating dance bars was a violation of trade licence.

      More BENGALURU News

      Read more about:

      bars bengaluru woman bengaluru police

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X