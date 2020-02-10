75 women forced to dance in revealing outfits rescued from 3 bars in Bengaluru, 15 held

Bengaluru, Feb 10: The Bengaluru city police on Sunday claimed to have rescued 75 women, who were forced to dance with skimpy clothes in three bars and 14 people were arrested in this connection.

The raids were carried out by Central Crime Branch police following inputs about illegally operating dance bars in Ashoknagar, Kalasipalya and Cottonpet, an official release said.

CCB raid 3 live bands operating illegally in Ashoknagar, Kalasipalya and Cottonpet..75 women rescued..15 accused arrested.. — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) February 9, 2020

Fifteen people who had allegedly confined the 75 women from different states, in these bars and forced them to dance wearing revealing outfits were arrested, they said.

They also seized Rs 1.24 lakh from the dance bar operators.

The customers present there were also detained. According to Police, confining women and operating dance bars was a violation of trade licence.