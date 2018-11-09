75 per cent say KCR will rule Telangana again: Poll

Hyderabad, Nov 9: A survey says that K Chandrashekhar Rao will return as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

75 per cent of those polled by the Political Stock Exchange (PSE) of a national media organisation said they would vote for the TRS. The PSE is stated to be an innovation in election analysis and keeps weekly track of the political pulse.

The poll was conducted across 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state through telephone interviews with a sample size of 6,877. According to the poll the decision to dissolve the assembly was the right one, the poll also suggests.

The TRS was found to be leading among all segments of the population. The social welfare schemes targeted at different communities that were initiated by Rao seemed to be paying dividends apart from programmes like life insurance and Rythu Bandhu farmer assistance.