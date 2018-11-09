  • search

75 per cent say KCR will rule Telangana again: Poll

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 9: A survey says that K Chandrashekhar Rao will return as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

    K Chandrashekhar Rao
    K Chandrashekhar Rao

    Also Read | BJP to retain MP, Chhattisgarh, Cong will take Rajasthan: Survey

    75 per cent of those polled by the Political Stock Exchange (PSE) of a national media organisation said they would vote for the TRS. The PSE is stated to be an innovation in election analysis and keeps weekly track of the political pulse.

    The poll was conducted across 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state through telephone interviews with a sample size of 6,877. According to the poll the decision to dissolve the assembly was the right one, the poll also suggests.

    Also Read | BJP set to win MP elections for the 4th time says this poll

    The TRS was found to be leading among all segments of the population. The social welfare schemes targeted at different communities that were initiated by Rao seemed to be paying dividends apart from programmes like life insurance and Rythu Bandhu farmer assistance.

    Read more about:

    survey kcr telangana assembly elections 2018 k chandrasekhar rao

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 6:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue