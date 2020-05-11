  • search
    75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The chief minister said the government has also issued an order for requisition of ambulances of private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances.

    "They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service," Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.

    The government has made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild COVID-19 symptoms in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

    "Out of 6,923 COVID-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals, rest getting treatment at their homes and COVID-19 centres," Kejriwal added.

    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 8:35 [IST]
