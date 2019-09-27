  • search
    74th session of UNGA: Narendra Modi, Imran Khan faceoff

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the UNGA session shortly after the PM's address.

    Narendra Modi and Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly

    The proceedings of the UN will begin at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Prime Minister Modi is likely to address the session between 8:00 to 9:00 pm Indian time.

    What will Modi speak at 74th session of the UNGA?

    Modi is likely to highlight his government's key initiatives towards poverty alleviation, affordable healthcare and steps taken to combat terrorism and climate change.

    According to experts, Modi's much-awaited speech is likely to focus on establishing India's aspiration at the global level apart from talking tough on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

    Trump again offers mediation, says India-Pak "at very serious odds"

    The Prime Minister's speech at UNGA comes at a time when India is ready to play a larger role on the world stage. India has made significant improvements in almost all international rankings and indices.

    India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said that the country's engagement and outreach at the UN General Assembly will be unprecedented and will result in concrete, tangible, action-oriented outcomes.

    However, this isn't the first time, after winning the elections in 2014, Modi had delivered his maiden address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

    This year, his visit in September and address to world leaders at the UN will be the first after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory in May.

    The initial speakers' list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York.

    How to watch PM Modi speak at the UNGA?

    PM Modi's speech at the 74th UNGA will be telecasted live on various platforms. The links will be activated when the speech is about to start.

    Watch live on Twitter

    Imran Khan speech at UNGA:

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also in New York for the UNGA, has earlier expressed disappointment at the lack of support from the international community on Kashmir.

    It is also expected tthat Khan may launch yet another scathing attack against India for alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

