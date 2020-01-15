  • search
    730 bull catchers, over 700 bulls participates in Jallikattu

    Madurai, Jan 15: Jallikattu event began at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Over 700 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 730 bulls catchers in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu have participated in Jallikattu competitions this year.

    India is celebrating the harvest festival of Pongal which is also known as Makar Sankranti is some parts of the country.

    On this day people celebrated across Tamil Nadu, though the festivity was low key in southern districts, including Madurai, following the Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

    Jallikattu: Bull tamers gear up to put good show for Pongal 2020, here are some interesting facts

    Jallikatu is a traditional event in which a bull (Bos indicus), such as the Pulikulam or Kangayam breeds, is released into a crowd of people.

