730 bull catchers, over 700 bulls participates in Jallikattu

Madurai, Jan 15: Jallikattu event began at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Over 700 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 730 bulls catchers in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu have partincipated in Jallikattu competitions this year.

India is celebrating harvest festival of Pongal which is also known as Makar Sankranti is some parts of the country.

On this day people celebrated across Tamil Nadu, though the festivity was low key in southern districts, including Madurai, following the Supreme Court ban on the bull taming sport of Jallikattu.

