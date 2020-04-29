  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    73-year-old patient dies in Karnataka; death toll increases to 21

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 29: A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state government said.

    73-year-old patient dies in Karnataka; death toll increases to 21

    The elderly man had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters.

    Twelve new cases, including the deceased, were confirmed in the state on Wednesday. Cumulatively 535 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21 deaths and 216 discharges.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka patient

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X