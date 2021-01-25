72nd Republic Day 2021 Highlights: R-Day parade culminates with the Vertical Charlie by Rafale

No entry at Rajpath, no celebrations at school: Coronavirus plays dampener for children's R-day spirit

New Delhi, Jan 25: In a display of India's military might, Rafale fighter jets took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time as the armed forces showcased its T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets on the Rajpath on Tuesday.

Depicting the nation''s rich cultural heritage and economic progress, 17 tableaux from states and union territories and nine from different Union ministries and paramilitary forces took part in the 72nd Republic day parade.

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First "Karnataka's fight against coronavirus is commendable and the state is using technology to quarantine people. People are using the Apthamitra helpline during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said during the Republic Day Parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here. Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Karnataka government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those who were quarantined. "Since 1950 when our constitution came into force, the history of the country proves that whether it was Congress governments and now BJP, both shun their democratic duties to some extent. Otherwise, why is the country still facing poverty, unemployment and backwardness?" she asked. "Instead of celebrating Republic Day as a routine affair, there should also be an analysis of what the poor, farmers and hardworking weaker sections have lost in their lives till now," she said in a statement issued on 72nd Republic Day. BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that had the Congress and BJP governments performed their "democratic duties", there would have been no poverty, unemployment and backwardness in the country. As coronavirus underlined the truth that "disease anywhere is a threat to health everywhere," the state government ensured that no one was left unattended and focused on upgrading 461 of our 674 primary health centres to family health centres, he said. The state's experience with viral infection has been challenging, he said, adding Kerala, however, could keep mortality lowest in the country and win acclaim across the world. Leading the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday urged the people of the southern state to utilise the opportunity for vaccination against coronavirus and continue the COVID-appropriate behaviour with utmost care. The main function here and also in districts were held amidst amidst tight security and with strict adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines. The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha on Tuesday with Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurling the tricolour at the Mahatma Gandhi Road here. The celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with compliance of COVID-19 related guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks. The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security arrangements in Rajasthan wherein Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the tricolour at SMS stadium here. The lieutenant governor's advisor Baseer Khan presided over the function. Advisor Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the national flag. The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Tuesday amid tight security, with the main event in the valley being held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC and comprised 12 platoons. A ceremonial parade was held at the naval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC) here to commemorate the nation's 72nd Republic Day. School children, who turn up in large numbers at the Republic Day parade every year, were confined to their homes this time, hooked to their TV sets to watch the festivities. School children, who turn up in large numbers at the Republic Day parade every year, were confined to their homes this time, hooked to their TV sets to watch the festivities. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wishes India on the 72nd Republic Day. "What wonderful coincidence it's of our history that Jan 26 Australia Day, is India's #RepublicDay, a national day shared b/w friends. Australia-India share more than national day. We pursue same ideals-democracy, freedom, liberty, diversity, enterprise, opportunity," he said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the national flag in Panchkula today Our history is long and our connections are many. With each year, we become even closer. The global pandemic has not divided us but has made us appreciate these shared ideals even more: PM of Australia, Scott Morrison What wonderful coincidence it's of our history that Jan 26 Australia Day, is India's Republic Day, a national day shared b/w friends. Australia-India share more than national day. We pursue same ideals-democracy, freedom, liberty, diversity, enterprise, opportunity: Australian PM Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the national flag in Baster today. Republic Day parade culminates with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft is piloted by Gp Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant. The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni. Wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India. PM admired India's spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine & economic development: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h. 'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to repel invaders from across border in 1947. They played a significant role in Tangail airdrop leading to Bangladesh's libeartion With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes. Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir. Economic reforms continue apace & supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour & agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare: President The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline & get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement: President Ram Nath Kovind Past year was a time of adversity, & it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers: President Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force & Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs: President Ram Nath Kovind India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech Bhopal: Illuminated Sadar Manzil on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Bhopal India will show its military might on Tuesday with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday. Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement. "School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry noted. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said. "The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971," it added. India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. A sand sculpture with a message, 'Happy Republic Day', made by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Puri The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday, the Defence ministry noted. The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday. Subedar Sanjeev Kumar (file photo) awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2020. Six Army personnel including Col Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palani, Hav Tejinder Singh, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals posthumously. Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in Galwan valley clash, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among 10 recipient of Padma Bhushan award. Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award. Road traffic will be diverted at certain locations in Mumbai while it will remain suspended at some spots on Tuesday for the Republic Day parade scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, an official said on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor B S Koshyari and others will attend the parade at Shivaji Park, he said. Keluskar Road south and north junctions from NC Kelkar road and Lady Jamshedji Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic. Parking restrictions will be in force at Keluskar Road (main, south and north), Shivaji Park road number 2, Lady Jahangir road from Ruia College junction to five garden and other roads. Informatory boards, signages will be placed at various places and personnel of traffic police will remain posted at various places, the official added. Winning a gold medal in the Olympics is the ultimate dream of Madhya Pradesh diver Palak Sharma, who is among the 32 winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021, awarded to children for exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments. Palak Sharma (13), a resident of Indore, was on Monday chosen for the prestigious award in the sports category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winners and interacted with them through video-conferencing in which Palak Sharma took part from Indore. The 102 Padma Shri awardees include Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, a veteran of the Bangladesh liberation war, artist Gulfam Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, basketball player P Anitha from Tamil Nadu and litterateur Sujit Chattopadhyay from West Bengal.