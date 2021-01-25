72nd Republic Day 2021 Highlights: R-Day parade culminates with the Vertical Charlie by Rafale

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 25: In a display of India's military might, Rafale fighter jets took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time as the armed forces showcased its T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets on the Rajpath on Tuesday.

    Rafale

    Depicting the nation''s rich cultural heritage and economic progress, 17 tableaux from states and union territories and nine from different Union ministries and paramilitary forces took part in the 72nd Republic day parade.

    72nd Republic Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

    Here are the highlights:

    4:11 PM, 26 Jan
    "Karnataka's fight against coronavirus is commendable and the state is using technology to quarantine people. People are using the Apthamitra helpline during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said during the Republic Day Parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here.
    4:11 PM, 26 Jan
    Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Karnataka government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those who were quarantined.
    3:21 PM, 26 Jan
    "Since 1950 when our constitution came into force, the history of the country proves that whether it was Congress governments and now BJP, both shun their democratic duties to some extent. Otherwise, why is the country still facing poverty, unemployment and backwardness?" she asked.
    3:20 PM, 26 Jan
    "Instead of celebrating Republic Day as a routine affair, there should also be an analysis of what the poor, farmers and hardworking weaker sections have lost in their lives till now," she said in a statement issued on 72nd Republic Day.
    3:20 PM, 26 Jan
    BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that had the Congress and BJP governments performed their "democratic duties", there would have been no poverty, unemployment and backwardness in the country.
    3:12 PM, 26 Jan
    As coronavirus underlined the truth that "disease anywhere is a threat to health everywhere," the state government ensured that no one was left unattended and focused on upgrading 461 of our 674 primary health centres to family health centres, he said.
    3:12 PM, 26 Jan
    The state's experience with viral infection has been challenging, he said, adding Kerala, however, could keep mortality lowest in the country and win acclaim across the world.
    3:11 PM, 26 Jan
    Leading the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday urged the people of the southern state to utilise the opportunity for vaccination against coronavirus and continue the COVID-appropriate behaviour with utmost care.
    3:04 PM, 26 Jan
    The main function here and also in districts were held amidst amidst tight security and with strict adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines.
    3:03 PM, 26 Jan
    The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha on Tuesday with Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurling the tricolour at the Mahatma Gandhi Road here.
    2:35 PM, 26 Jan
    The celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with compliance of COVID-19 related guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks.
    2:35 PM, 26 Jan
    The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security arrangements in Rajasthan wherein Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the tricolour at SMS stadium here.
    1:49 PM, 26 Jan
    The lieutenant governor's advisor Baseer Khan presided over the function. Advisor Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the national flag.
    1:49 PM, 26 Jan
    The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Tuesday amid tight security, with the main event in the valley being held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.
    1:48 PM, 26 Jan
    The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC and comprised 12 platoons.
    1:48 PM, 26 Jan
    A ceremonial parade was held at the naval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC) here to commemorate the nation's 72nd Republic Day.
    1:08 PM, 26 Jan
    School children, who turn up in large numbers at the Republic Day parade every year, were confined to their homes this time, hooked to their TV sets to watch the festivities.
    1:08 PM, 26 Jan
    12:52 PM, 26 Jan
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wishes India on the 72nd Republic Day. "What wonderful coincidence it's of our history that Jan 26 Australia Day, is India's #RepublicDay, a national day shared b/w friends. Australia-India share more than national day. We pursue same ideals-democracy, freedom, liberty, diversity, enterprise, opportunity," he said.
    12:34 PM, 26 Jan
    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the national flag in Panchkula today
    12:26 PM, 26 Jan
    Our history is long and our connections are many. With each year, we become even closer. The global pandemic has not divided us but has made us appreciate these shared ideals even more: PM of Australia, Scott Morrison
    12:26 PM, 26 Jan
    What wonderful coincidence it's of our history that Jan 26 Australia Day, is India's Republic Day, a national day shared b/w friends. Australia-India share more than national day. We pursue same ideals-democracy, freedom, liberty, diversity, enterprise, opportunity: Australian PM
    12:25 PM, 26 Jan
    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the national flag in Baster today.
    11:48 AM, 26 Jan
    Republic Day parade culminates with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft is piloted by Gp Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant.
    11:48 AM, 26 Jan
    The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni.
    11:40 AM, 26 Jan
    Wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India. PM admired India's spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine & economic development: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal
    11:39 AM, 26 Jan
    One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.
    11:36 AM, 26 Jan
    'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to repel invaders from across border in 1947. They played a significant role in Tangail airdrop leading to Bangladesh's libeartion
    11:13 AM, 26 Jan
    With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.
