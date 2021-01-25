72nd Republic Day 2021: India 'faced' an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it'

Explained: What awards are given to the recipients on Republic Day?

CM Kejriwal unfurls Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat, says 'Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of India's 72nd Republic Day on Monday. The address is being broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Addressing on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind said,''Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world's largest & most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervour.''

72nd Republic Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

''The frontline and healthcare workers who took on the coronavirus disease head on deserves a special mention, it's an extraordinary contribution. We have been able to tackle the coronavirus pandemic well, Kovind further said.

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force & Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs: President Ram Nath Kovind Past year was a time of adversity, & it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers: President The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline & get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement: President Ram Nath Kovind Economic reforms continue apace & supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour & agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare: President Economic reforms continue apace & supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour & agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare: President The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline & get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement: President Ram Nath Kovind Past year was a time of adversity, & it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers: President Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force & Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs: President Ram Nath Kovind India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech

In his previous address on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind had invoked constitutional ideals and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. "Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation," he had said.