72nd Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Ram Vilas Paswan, Shinzo Abe awarded Padham Bhushan

72nd Republic Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Recipients for the Padma Awards were announced on January 25. The Padma is the fourth highest civilian award in India. They are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Addressing on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind said,''Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world's largest & most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervour.''

72nd Republic Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

''The frontline and healthcare workers who took on the coronavirus disease head on deserves a special mention, it's an extraordinary contribution. We have been able to tackle the coronavirus pandemic well, Kovind further said.

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among 10 recipient of Padma Bhushan award. Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan. Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in Galwan valley clash, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Six Army personnel including Col Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palani, Hav Tejinder Singh, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals posthumously. Subedar Sanjeev Kumar (file photo) awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2020. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday. Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday, the Defence ministry noted. A sand sculpture with a message, 'Happy Republic Day', made by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Puri India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. "The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971," it added. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said. "School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry noted. Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement. India will show its military might on Tuesday with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday. Bhopal: Illuminated Sadar Manzil on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Bhopal India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force & Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs: President Ram Nath Kovind Past year was a time of adversity, & it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers: President The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline & get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement: President Ram Nath Kovind Economic reforms continue apace & supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour & agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare: President Economic reforms continue apace & supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour & agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare: President The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline & get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement: President Ram Nath Kovind Past year was a time of adversity, & it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers: President Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force & Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs: President Ram Nath Kovind India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech Bhopal: Illuminated Sadar Manzil on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Bhopal India will show its military might on Tuesday with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday. Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement. "School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry noted. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said. "The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971," it added. India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. A sand sculpture with a message, 'Happy Republic Day', made by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Puri The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday, the Defence ministry noted. The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday. Subedar Sanjeev Kumar (file photo) awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2020. Six Army personnel including Col Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palani, Hav Tejinder Singh, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals posthumously. Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in Galwan valley clash, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among 10 recipient of Padma Bhushan award. Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award.

In his previous address on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind had invoked constitutional ideals and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. "Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation," he had said.