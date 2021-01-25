72nd Republic Day 2021 updates: India to show military might, cultural heritage at Rajpath

72nd Republic Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

Republic Day: Will take out tractor parade on Delhi's outer Ring road, says Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Recipients for the Padma Awards were announced on January 25. The Padma is the fourth highest civilian award in India. They are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation''s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement.

72nd Republic Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First In 2013, Swati appeared in the Air Force Common Admission Test. After clearing it, she was called for an interview by the Air Force Selection Board, Dehradun, in March 2014. Swati had cherished the dream to become a pilot and was selected in the IAF in her first attempt in 2014. Her brother is posted in the Merchant Navy. Born in a small village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, Swati did her schooling from Ajmer. During her childhood, she made a tricolour in a painting competition, making evident her ardent love for her nation. Eventually, her parents pushed her to realise her dream and post schooling, she joined the NCC Air Wing. Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore, who hails from Rajasthan, will script a new chapter in the history of woman empowerment by becoming the first woman to lead the flypast on the main Republic Day parade at Delhi’s Rajpath There are 10 persons from the category of foreigners, Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) PIO and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), while 16 have been awarded posthumously. Among the other awardees are table tennis player Mouma Das, physician from Punjab Rattan Lal Mittal, academician from Jammu and Kashmir Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) and social worker from Assam Birubala Rabha. "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the prestigious Padma Awards. Through People’s Padma, Modi govt is honouring the exceptional work of common people. May these awardees continue to serve the society and humanity with same passion," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. The Padma Bhushan awardees include Carnatic musician Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra, Kannada poet and playwright Chandrashekhar Kambara and industrialist Rajnikant Devidas Shroff. The 102 Padma Shri awardees include Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, a veteran of the Bangladesh liberation war, artist Gulfam Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, basketball player P Anitha from Tamil Nadu and litterateur Sujit Chattopadhyay from West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winners and interacted with them through video-conferencing in which Palak Sharma took part from Indore. Winning a gold medal in the Olympics is the ultimate dream of Madhya Pradesh diver Palak Sharma, who is among the 32 winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021, awarded to children for exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments. Palak Sharma (13), a resident of Indore, was on Monday chosen for the prestigious award in the sports category. Informatory boards, signages will be placed at various places and personnel of traffic police will remain posted at various places, the official added. Keluskar Road south and north junctions from NC Kelkar road and Lady Jamshedji Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic. Parking restrictions will be in force at Keluskar Road (main, south and north), Shivaji Park road number 2, Lady Jahangir road from Ruia College junction to five garden and other roads. Road traffic will be diverted at certain locations in Mumbai while it will remain suspended at some spots on Tuesday for the Republic Day parade scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, an official said on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor B S Koshyari and others will attend the parade at Shivaji Park, he said. Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among 10 recipient of Padma Bhushan award. Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan. Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in Galwan valley clash, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Six Army personnel including Col Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palani, Hav Tejinder Singh, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals posthumously. Subedar Sanjeev Kumar (file photo) awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2020. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday. Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday, the Defence ministry noted. A sand sculpture with a message, 'Happy Republic Day', made by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Puri India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. "The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971," it added. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said. "School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry noted. Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement. Economic reforms continue apace & supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour & agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare: President The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline & get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement: President Ram Nath Kovind Past year was a time of adversity, & it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers: President Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force & Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs: President Ram Nath Kovind India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech Bhopal: Illuminated Sadar Manzil on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Bhopal India will show its military might on Tuesday with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday. Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement. "School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry noted. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said. "The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971," it added. India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. A sand sculpture with a message, 'Happy Republic Day', made by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in Puri The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday, the Defence ministry noted. The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Security personnel keep vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday. Subedar Sanjeev Kumar (file photo) awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2020. Six Army personnel including Col Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palani, Hav Tejinder Singh, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals posthumously. Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in Galwan valley clash, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among 10 recipient of Padma Bhushan award. Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award. Road traffic will be diverted at certain locations in Mumbai while it will remain suspended at some spots on Tuesday for the Republic Day parade scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, an official said on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor B S Koshyari and others will attend the parade at Shivaji Park, he said. Keluskar Road south and north junctions from NC Kelkar road and Lady Jamshedji Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic. Parking restrictions will be in force at Keluskar Road (main, south and north), Shivaji Park road number 2, Lady Jahangir road from Ruia College junction to five garden and other roads. Informatory boards, signages will be placed at various places and personnel of traffic police will remain posted at various places, the official added. Winning a gold medal in the Olympics is the ultimate dream of Madhya Pradesh diver Palak Sharma, who is among the 32 winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021, awarded to children for exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments. Palak Sharma (13), a resident of Indore, was on Monday chosen for the prestigious award in the sports category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winners and interacted with them through video-conferencing in which Palak Sharma took part from Indore. The 102 Padma Shri awardees include Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, a veteran of the Bangladesh liberation war, artist Gulfam Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, basketball player P Anitha from Tamil Nadu and litterateur Sujit Chattopadhyay from West Bengal.

In his previous address on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind had invoked constitutional ideals and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. "Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation," he had said.