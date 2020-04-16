72 families quarantined after pizza delivery agent tests positive for coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 16: The 19 year old pizza delivery agent has tested positive for coronavirus in South Delhi. 70 families who he came in contact with have been home quarantined.

For 15 days until April 12, he had delivered pizzas in areas like Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas and Savitri Nagar. The agent has been admitted to the RML Hospital in the city.

Apart from the families he came in contact with, twenty more delivery agents have also been quarantined. Officials suspect that he may have contracted the infection while delivering pizzas. He did not have any travel history, officials also said.

Zomato in a statement said that it had been made aware today that a restaurant employee who had tested positive for the virus had delivered food in the past couple days at Malviya Nagar. Some of these orders were placed on Zomato. We are not sure if the rider was affected at the time of the delivery, a statement read. It also added that all these customers have been contacted by government officials. The restaurant where the rider was working has been shut down, the statement also said.

"COVID-19 could happen to anyone - and it is near impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food...We believe that none of our riders should and would knowingly keep working if they knew they were infected with COVID-19, the statement said.