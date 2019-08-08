  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    70 terrorists, separatists shifted from Kashmir to Agra jail

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir valley were shifted to Agra, sources in security forces told ANI on Thursday.

    70 terrorists, separatists shifted from Kashmir to Agra jail

    The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF), they said.

    [ Samjauta Express arrives in India from Pakistan]

    The route to the jail was secured with heavy police deployment. It is learnt that the they have been kept in the jail's high security barrack.

    Earlier in the day, Defence Ministry in a statement had informed that Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding developments in Jammu Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border.

    The IAF had also airlifted troops from various parts in the country to Jammu and Kashmir prior to the announcement of the decision by the Central government to scrap Article 370.

    On August 5, the Central government had announced the decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir.

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had flown to Kashmir to review the situation on ground.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir jail terrorists

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue