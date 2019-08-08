70 terrorists, separatists shifted from Kashmir to Agra jail

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 08: Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir valley were shifted to Agra, sources in security forces told ANI on Thursday.

The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF), they said.

The route to the jail was secured with heavy police deployment. It is learnt that the they have been kept in the jail's high security barrack.

Earlier in the day, Defence Ministry in a statement had informed that Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding developments in Jammu Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border.

The IAF had also airlifted troops from various parts in the country to Jammu and Kashmir prior to the announcement of the decision by the Central government to scrap Article 370.

On August 5, the Central government had announced the decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had flown to Kashmir to review the situation on ground.