    70 per cent women officers considered for permanent commission to serve full Army term

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Nearly 70 per cent of the women officers who were considered for permanent commission in the Army by a special selection board have been selected to serve a full term in the Army.

    Out of the 615 women considered for the permanent commission, 422 have been found to be fit for the role by the special board. The results were declared on Thursday.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    Following a government order in July, the board was convened. The government in July ordered specified grant of permanent commission to women officers in ten streams- Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

    In August, the Army had set a deadline for the short service commissioned women officers to submit their applications for permanent commission. In February the Supreme Court had held that women should be considered for the command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commission. The Supreme Court had fixed a three month deadline for the same.

      While citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had sought extension by month to implement the verdict.

      X