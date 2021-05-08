70 per cent Covishield stock for vaccination of 45-plus age- group due for 2nd dose in Karnataka

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

pti-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 08: Seventy per cent of the available stock of Covishield in Karnataka would be utilised to vaccinate people above 45 years of age who are due for second dose, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Saturday. The rest 30 per cent would be used to vaccinate the 45 years and above age group seeking first dose, he said.

"Covaxin will be administered only to 45+ who are due for 2nd dose after 6 weeks of 1st dose", the Minister tweeted.

Karnataka on Friday reported 592 COVID deaths and 48,781 new cases. The State government on Friday announced imposition of strict lockdown from May 10 to 24.

The state's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

The Karnataka government has announced a two-week lockdown from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 24 May.