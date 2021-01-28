70% of India's COVID-19 cases are in Maha and Kerala: Harsh Vardhan

MHA issues fresh Covid guidelines: Swimming pools for all, more can watch films in halls

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 28: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said 70 per cent of India's Covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Vardhan further said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.

"18 haven't seen a case in last 14 days, 6 have not seen a case in last 21 days and 21 haven't seen a case in last 28 days," the minister added.

Notably, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,013,353, while in Kerala it is 8,99,932.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as the tally rose to 10,701,193, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed. The death toll rose to 153,847 as 123 fresh fatalities were reported, the dashboard further showed. Deaths constitute 1.44% of the national tally.

Active Covid-19 cases in country stand at 1,73,740, while 1,03,73,606 people have recovered from the disease, Union health ministry said.

India is currently conducting the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin.