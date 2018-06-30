7-year-old Saksham has a hole in his heart. Needs your help

Our only son has a hole in his heart and despite our months of effort, we haven't been able to gather funds for his surgery.

Saksham was born weak. In his first year, he used to have breathing issues and would often cough violently. The local clinic prescribed us some medications which kept him well for the rest of his years.

He grew up to be an enthusiastic 7-year-old boy. He goes to school, then spends some time helping me out on our farm and spends his evening playing football and cricket. While playing he would often feel pain in his chest and run out of breath. But we never thought of it as a serious problem.

6-months-ago, we discovered that there was a hole in his heart.

The doctors said that we should've gotten him treated years ago. But, in our village of Kolhapur, there were no good facilities that could help us get the right treatment. I am a farmer and earn only approx. Rs.10,000 each month from my produce. Some months, it's even lesser than that.

I had no money to travel to a city to get him treatment. However, now the situation has gotten worse.

He needs an urgent heart surgery or we might lose him.

He is currently admitted at Apollo hospital in Mumbai, waiting for a surgery that could repair the hole in his heart. We have to pay Rs. 3.5 lakh for his treatment. We don't have enough savings or assets to sell, but this is our last chance to save our son's life.

We appeal to you to please help us raise the amount. The surgery cannot be delayed any further and we need your help urgently. Please contribute whatever you can. You can also help us by sharing our story on Facebook and Whatsapp with others.

We will always be grateful to you.

Thank you,

Dattaray

