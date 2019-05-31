7 skip Congress meet in Karnataka: Is the crisis deepening?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 31: The crisis within the JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka appears to be deepening. Seven MLAs of the Congress stayed away from the Congress Legislature Party meeting that was held on Wednesday.

Roshan Baig and Ramesh Jarkiholi were among the seven who stayed away from the meet, which was arranged largely to defuse the crisis within the coalition.

The CLP leader Siddaramaiah said after the meeting that 72 of the 79 MLAs were present. He however added that 5 of them had sought leave of absence. However there was no word from either Jarkiholi or Baig.

He however said that he was confident that the two will not leave the party, while adding that the coalition is safe and stable.