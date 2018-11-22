  • search

7 school children, bus driver killed in accident in MP's Satna

By
    Satna, Nov 22: At least eight people, including seven children, were killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Thursday.

    7 school children, bus driver killed in accident in MPs Satna
    Seven children and bus driver was killed after a bus met with an accident in Satna. Courtesy: ANI news

    According to police, at least eight others were injured in the accident and the students belonged to Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur in Satna district.

    "As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident," Satna district police official Santosh Singh Gaur was quoted by PTI as saying.

    Senior police and government officials, including Collector Rahul Jain, have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

    (With PTI inputs)

