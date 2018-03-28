7 Reasons Why You Should Own the OPPO F7 Right Away

OPPO has unleashed its latest, power-packed flagship device, OPPO F7, on March 26, 2018, and we're all excited! Apart from its state-of-the-art industrial design, the new smartphone also sports a notch screen and comes equipped with a bunch of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed applications.

And like always, OPPO has again pushed its boundaries to prove its worth as the smartphone industry's "selfie expert and leader". Let's dive deeper to find out the unique features of the new OPPO F7, and also what makes it the best "selfie camera" that has been hosted by a smartphone till date.

We've jotted down 7 points to take you through the entire depth and breadth of the new OPPO F7 smartphone. These reasons would make you want to own your OPPO F7 soon, so take a look.

1. AI-powered Selfie Camera: OPPO, since inception, has carved its way in the smartphone arena as the Selfie Expert. In 2017, OPPO first introduced AI-powered selfies-a technology that self-learns and recognizes multiple parameters of an image, to make appropriate and relevant beautification enhancements.

Taking the selfie game a level higher, the new F7 flaunts a 25MP front camera coupled with real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technology. Moreover, the in-built AI Beauty 2.0 technology can precisely recognize and delicately beautify each facial feature separately, and provide differentiated beautification touches for both boys and girls in a group selfie.

Its AI-algorithms sense the beautification preferences of the user, based on the regular edits made to images, and automatically creates similar adjustments on the subsequent photos. Isn't this redefining the opportunities AI can unlock within smartphones?

2. Super Full Screen: The OPPO F7 is marking a number of firsts in the contemporary smartphone domain. With the F7 version, OPPO is introducing the industry's first notch-screen device-an improved 6.2" FHD+ Super Full Screen, housed in a unibody. A larger screen means more vivid and immersive experience during gaming and reading, which, yet, fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. The 2280x1080 resolution is also one of the highest in today's smartphone industry.

3. Redefined Photo Management Using AI: The OPPO F7 uses AI image recognition to automatically group photos by faces, places, and scenes, and creates respective albums for easy reference. Not only in selfies and album management, OPPO F7's Board feature uses AI for a split-screen display, where the user can place his favorite apps. It intelligently sorts out key meetings and schedules, travel or movie tickets, and e-commerce order status by recognizing e-mails and text messages.

4. Photography Meets Fun Features: The F7 holds a bunch of "fun features" that make the user his/her personal beauty artist. Using the Cover Shot feature, you can play with adjusting the parameters such as colour and saturation of a selfie and enhance the colour of clothes and backgrounds, resulting in selfies that resemble cover shots for a glossy magazine.

Also, OPPO is introducing AR (Augmented Reality) Stickers, wherein, much like Snapchat, the user can play with his/her selfie to make it look like a cute rabbit or a movie star. Yes, they are instantly ready for social media sharing too!

5. Precise Industrial Design: The finishing details on the F7 are already setting new standards in precision engineering. To cater to the Indian millennial, the F7 comes in three different colours to choose from, according to what suits your personality-Solar Red and Moonlight Silver.

6. Enhanced Operating System: F7 has been embedded with the latest Color OS 5.0 operating system, based on Android 8.1. Outcome? You get a fresh interface design for better visual experience, unlock the F7 in merely 0.08 seconds using the AI Beauty Technology, and a Safe Box function allows you to control visibility of the apps and files, and protect private messages from other third-party apps. Voila!

7. Robust Hardware: OPPO has spent equal research as expertise behind its hardware configure, as its software prowess. The F7 runs on a 64-bit 4GB Octa-core processor. Its Triple Memory Slot Tray allows memory to be extended up to 256GB. Dual 4G VoLTE Card Slots allow the user to use two 4G SIM cards at the same time. Simply put, while having a 4G phone call, you can use the other 4G connection for gaming as well. Isn't that insane?

In case you're looking forward to gift yourself or someone a smartphone this season, and you're having natural doubts regarding that, this comprehensive review of the OPPO F7 should clarify it for you. The above points are sure to provide you with a better perspective with regards to why it makes sense to go for the new OPPO F7.

So, without any second thought, the OPPO F7 is definitely a smart-buy of the season.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day