YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via PPP mode announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.

    7 port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via PPP mode announced

    These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.

    The finance minister said that she proposed "seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via public private partnership mode".

    India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

    More PORT News

    Read more about:

    port Budget 2021

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Union Budget 2021
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X