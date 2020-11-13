Ceasefire violation by Pak in three sectors along LoC

LoC Ceasefire violation: 5 soldiers among 11 killed; 11 Pak army men gunned down in retaliatory fire

Srinagar, Nov 13: At least eleven Pakistan Army soldiers killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control. The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes two-three Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes.

16 Pakistan Army soldiers were injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed.

Pakistan Army's death toll in Indian retaliatory firing has risen to 11, number of injured has also risen to 16. Indian Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple locations today, Indian Army sources told ANI.

According to intercepts of Pakistan Army's communication, those killed included two commandos from its Special Service Group.

The Indian retaliation came after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling in several areas in north Kashmir, killing four security personnel and six civilians.

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as Pakistan intensified cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) between Gurez and Uri sectors and in retaliation, Indian troops inflicted casualties and caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure.

The Indian Army released videos showing the damage to Pakistani infrastructure along the LoC including several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorists'' launch pads. The number of casualties on the Pakistani side was not immediately known.

Three Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas.

The Indian troops retaliated strongly causing casualties and substantial damage to Pakistan Army''s infrastructure across the LoC, he said.

"Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," he said.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured," Col Kalia said, adding the nation salutes their supreme sacrifice.

The videos showed Pakistani troops'' bunkers and ammunition bunkers getting damaged in Indian Army action.

Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector, also in Uri, while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector, the officials added.

They said apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

A defence official in Jammu said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire twice in Poonch district.

"Around 1345 and 1445 hours today, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in sector in Sawjian in Poonch," he said, adding Indian troops retaliated in a befitting manner.

Earlier, Col Kalia said the Army foiled an infiltration bid, which was aided by the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in the Keran sector.

"Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir''s Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," he said, adding.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 was foiled in which three militants were killed.

Three Army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.

In New Delhi, BSF officials said SI Rakesh Doval, 39, deployed at the force''s artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla was killed after he sustained head injury in the firing around 1315 hours.

Constable Vasu Raja sustained splinter injuries on his arms and cheeks. He was deployed at the same forward defended location, they said, adding the constable is stable.

Almost all BSF units along the LoC are facing heaving firing since morning and an effective retaliation by the troops, artillery regiment and support weapons has been mounted, a senior officer of the force said.

The BSF works under the operational command of the Army at the LoC.

"The Sub Inspector has made supreme sacrifice in line of duty while facing heavy ceasefire violation from the enemy. The sub-officer was a resident of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and joined the border force in 2004," the officer said.

Doval is survived by his father, wife and a nine-year-old daughter, he said.

According to official data, Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 incidents of ceasefire violations in the current year as against 3,233 in 2019.

Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir.

Pakistani hostilities increased after India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories in August last year.