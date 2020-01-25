7 more people under observation in India for possible exposure to Coronavirus: Govt

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 25: Observing the outbreak of fatal coronavirus, major Indian airports and the authorities are keeping high alert, seven more people who returned from China have been kept under observation following screening. Although no positive case has been detected in the country so far.

According to Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, screening are done for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus even though no positive case has been detected in the country as of now.

Meanwhile, samples of these seven passengers have been sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune Lab.

Vardhan has also directed for multidisciplinary central teams to be sent to the seven states where thermal screening is being done at the seven major designated airports New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The Union Health minister held a review meeting to analyse the preparedness for prevention and management of the deadly coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 41 in China, 11 including 7 from Kerala under watch in India

He had also spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Saturday and assured all support for screening at the border with Nepal, where a confirmed case has been reported.

As per PTI, eleven people, including seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, who are among hundreds of passengers who returned from China in the recent days were under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus, central and state officials said on Friday.