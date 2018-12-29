  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    7 killed in Ambala-Chandigarh highway accident caused by fog

    By Pti
    |

    Ambala, Dec 29: Seven people died and four others were injured when a vehicle crashed into two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as there was heavy fog and limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised," they said.

    All those who died in the accident were residents of Chandigarh.

    Earlier this week, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a massive 50-vehicle pile-up on the national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

    PTI

    More chandigarh NewsView All

    Read more about:

    chandigarh fog

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue