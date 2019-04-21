  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 killed, 34 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Seven people were killed and 34 others injured on Sunday after a bus rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the mishap took place early morning today.

    The bodies were removed from the vehicles. A crane was also used to help in removing the bodies from the vehicles.

    7 killed, 34 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The identities of the deceased are yet to be identified.

    Nigeria: 19 die in road crash in Katsina

    The incident comes days after eight people lost their lives on the same Expressway after a speeding car rammed into a truck in Fatehabad.

    On April 11, eight people were killed and two others were left injured when a speeding Ertica car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad.

    Six people died on the spot and two died on their way to hospital. The impact of the collision was such that the wrecked car had to be cut open to extract the bodies. Villagers from nearby informed the police and also helped in the rescue.

    lok-sabha-home

    More INJURED News

    Read more about:

    injured uttar pradesh road accident

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 9:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue