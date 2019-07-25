7 key bills face Rajya Sabha test, opposition insists on referral to select committee

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: There are at least seven bills that could run into trouble in the Rajya Sabha. These include both the Triple Talaq, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment bills and a bill to amend the Right to Information Act.

The Code Wages Bill, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, the Inter-State River Waters Disputes (Amendment) Bill and the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Bill also face the Rajya Sabha test.

The opposition parties after a meeting decided that the bills should be sent to the select committee. The government is likely to go in for a compromise and propose that the RTI bill be referred to a select committee.

No common pattern of mob lynching in country: Govt in RS

17 parties including a BJD and TRS have signed a resolution that the bill be referred to a select committee.