9 children dead as school bus falls in gorge in Uttarakhand

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Dehradun, August 6: At least nine children were killed after a school bus fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the bus fell into a gorge after it lost control while taking a turn.

According to the Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre, SDRF team had rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

In another accident, five passengers were killed and several feared trapped when a boulder fell on their bus on the Badrinath Highway.