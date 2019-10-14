12 dead, many injured as building falls after cylinder blow

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, Oct 14: At least 12 people died and several others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad, Mau. Many are still believed to be trapped.

Initial reports say the explosion in UP's Mau occurred due to cylinder blast. The house soon caught fire after the blast, following which the locals rushed for the rescue operation.

"At least 10 feared dead in blast at a house in UP's Mau district," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas express flagged-off: 10 things to know about this new train

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He has also directed the authorities to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau, where 10 persons have died. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons," Awanish Awasthi said.

"All help and relief should be provided to victims of the accident," said the Chief Minister.