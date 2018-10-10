India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
7 dead, 21 injured after New Farakka Express derails in Raebareli

By
    Raebareli, Oct 10: At least seven died and 21 injured after six coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station on Wednesday.

    5 killed, several injured after New Farakka Express train derails in UP. Courtesy: ANI news
    DRM Northern Railways, said, "7 dead,21 injured after engine and 9 coaches derailed. Injured taken to Dist Hospital in Raebareli. All passengers were evacuated. A special train is being arranged to take them. It may take 24-36 hrs for completion of clearance operations." 

    Rescue teams are at the site of the accident. The injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals.

    Anand Kumar, ADG Law & Order, said, "Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of the incident." 

    CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident 50 m from Harchandpur railway station. He has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue.

    Also, CM has announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation for those with serious injuries.

    A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction in Mughalsarai, officials said.

    Emergency helpline numbers at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction : 

    BSNL-05412-254145

    Railway-027-73677

    Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station: 

    BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229

    Railway Phone No.- 025-83288

    More details awaited.

    Accident site

    Police and locals at the site of the accident where eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Raebareli, Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018. At least 7 people were killed in the accident. Courtesy: PTI photo

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is in touch officials

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide best possible medical help to the injured, the officials said. Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he has ordered an enquiry into the accident which will be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle. Courtesy: PTI photo

    PM Modi's condolence message

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in New Farakka Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Rae Bareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. Courtesy: PTI photo

    Drone used rescue ops

    Anand Kumar, ADG Law & Order, said, "Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of the incident." Courtesy: ANI

     

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh raebareli

