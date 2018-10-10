7 dead, 21 injured after New Farakka Express derails in Raebareli

Raebareli, Oct 10: At least seven died and 21 injured after six coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station on Wednesday.

DRM Northern Railways, said, "7 dead,21 injured after engine and 9 coaches derailed. Injured taken to Dist Hospital in Raebareli. All passengers were evacuated. A special train is being arranged to take them. It may take 24-36 hrs for completion of clearance operations."

Rescue teams are at the site of the accident. The injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Anand Kumar, ADG Law & Order, said, "Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of the incident."

CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident 50 m from Harchandpur railway station. He has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue.

Also, CM has announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation for those with serious injuries.

#UPDATE 6 dead and 20 injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/7dIEGehGIm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2018

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction in Mughalsarai, officials said.

Emergency helpline numbers at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction :

BSNL-05412-254145

Railway-027-73677

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station:

BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229

Railway Phone No.- 025-83288

More details awaited.