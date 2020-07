7-day paid institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving at Delhi airport

New Delhi, July 22: Amid spike in coronavirus cases, all passengers arriving by international flights at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by one-week of home quarantine.

Besides, international passengers who are planning to stay on in Delhi-NCR region will have to undergo mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by health officials of the airport, followed by a secondary screening at Delhi government facility, following which they will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.

The authority said that only pregnant women, those who suffered death in the family, those suffering from a serious illness, and parents travelling with children below 10 years will be provided an exception for which they will have to send an undertaking form, along with required documents, to airportcovid@gmail.com.

Amid transit pax, symptomatic ones will be isolated and sent to containment zone next to terminal building escorted by respective airline officials. They will be sent to Hospital/Medical centres for COVID checks/treatment, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, all domestic passengers will have to undergo mandatory thermal screening near the exit gates and only those who are found asymptomatic will be allowed to leave the airport premises. They will further have to stay under home quarantine for 7 days.

The transit passengers are required to undergo temperature checks at both the departures and entry gates before catching their next flight.

"Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through non-Vande Bharat international flights," the authority further said.